8Bitdo’s NES-style Mechanical Keyboard and Super Buttons hits $85 Amazon low, more

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the NES version of the 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard down at $84.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this throwback-style mechanical keyboard is now at the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon. While you can still score the Famicom version over at Woot for $79.99 Prime shipped, those looking for the vintage NES vibes will want to opt for the Amazon listing here. Outside of the color treatment, both models are essentially the same, complete with a pair of what 8Bitdo calls Super Buttons – two oversized buttons that look like they were pulled straight from an NES controller and blown up to epic proportions and loaded with customizable mapping tech. More details below.

This is 8Bitdo’s latest keyboard offering with a design clearly inspired by Nintendo’s retro consoles. Available in two flavors, the NES or Famicom color schemes, they deliver an 87-key layout with dye-sub PBT keycaps and Kailh Box V2 White switches to your setup, alongside the programmable Super Buttons. On the connectivity side of things, there’s Bluetooth, wired, or a wireless 2.4G dongle at the ready with compatibility on Windows 10 or above and Android 9.0 or newer, as well as macOS. The onboard 2,000mAh for up to 200 hours of gameplay rounds out the feature set here. Take a deeper dive in feature piece.

For those looking for a more traditional PC gaming keyboard, head over to the deals we are tracking on some of Razer’s latest releases. You’ll find both the Huntsman V3 and BlackWidow V4 X Gaming Keyboards now at the lowest prices we have tracked since release on Amazon. The deals start from $110 shipped, likely won’t be around for very much longer, and you can get all of the details right here.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features:

Inspired by the classics. Compatible with Windows 10(1903) or above, and Android 9.0 or above.

Connnect via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G, or wired.

87-key layout. Kailh Box Switch V2 White. Dye-sub PBT keycaps.

Top mount style. Hot-swappable PCB. Support n-key rollover.

Dual Super Buttons – offer large, programmable keys. Map anything to the Super Buttons instantly without using software.

Classic power status LED, with independent control panel.

Supports 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping. (Release in September 2023)

