Elevation Lab’s waterproof TagVault Magnetic AirTag Holder drops to $14, or 4 for $35

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its TagVault Magnetic AirTag Holder down at $13.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $17, this is within $0.50 of the all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 4-pack at $34.95 shipped by way of an on-page coupon, down from her regular $40 price tag – this 8.75 per holder. One of the only magnetic AirTag holders out there, it also comes from one of the best brands in the AirTag accessory space if you ask me. Elevation Lab’s nearly “indestructible” AirTag housings deliver waterproof protection and a durable build you can trust in my experience. Check out our launch coverage of its latest magnetic release and head below for more details.

The TagVault Magnetic AirTag Holder features an “oversized, ultra-strong Neodymium magnet” with an IP68 waterproof rating. It is designed to immediately adhere to flat steel or ferrous surfaces on everything from your car to trailers, motorcycles, construction and farm equipment, tool boxes, bike racks, and more. Elevation Lab has dubbed it the “best way to keep AirTag on your car.”

More of the latest from Elevation Lab:

Elevation Lab TagVault Magnetic AirTag Holder features:

The best way to keep AirTag on your car.

Oversized, ultra-strong Neodymium magnet.

Mounts in seconds to flat steel/ferrous surfaces.

IP68 Waterproof – Gasketed design keeps AirTag and its unprotected battery dry.

Discreet & minimal design. Top easily screws on and off like a contact lens case.

Premium glass-filled composite body + electroless nickel plated magnet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!