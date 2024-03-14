Elevation Lab’s waterproof TagVault Magnetic AirTag Holder drops to $14, or 4 for $35

Justin Kahn -
AmazonElevationLab
18% off From $14
magnetic AirTag mounts from Elevation Lab

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its TagVault Magnetic AirTag Holder down at $13.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $17, this is within $0.50 of the all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 4-pack at $34.95 shipped by way of an on-page coupon, down from her regular $40 price tag – this 8.75 per holder. One of the only magnetic AirTag holders out there, it also comes from one of the best brands in the AirTag accessory space if you ask me. Elevation Lab’s nearly “indestructible” AirTag housings deliver waterproof protection and a durable build you can trust in my experience. Check out our launch coverage of its latest magnetic release and head below for more details. 

The TagVault Magnetic AirTag Holder features an “oversized, ultra-strong Neodymium magnet” with an IP68 waterproof rating. It is designed to immediately adhere to flat steel or ferrous surfaces on everything from your car to trailers, motorcycles, construction and farm equipment, tool boxes, bike racks, and more. Elevation Lab has dubbed it the “best way to keep AirTag on your car.”

More of the latest from Elevation Lab:

Elevation Lab TagVault Magnetic AirTag Holder features:

  • The best way to keep AirTag on your car.
  • Oversized, ultra-strong Neodymium magnet.
  • Mounts in seconds to flat steel/ferrous surfaces.
  • IP68 Waterproof – Gasketed design keeps AirTag and its unprotected battery dry.
  • Discreet & minimal design. Top easily screws on and off like a contact lens case.
  • Premium glass-filled composite body + electroless nickel plated magnet.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

ElevationLab

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

adidas heads into 2024 with five brand-new National Soc...
Giveaway: Win one of two $500 Burton Goods gift cards ...
Android game and app deals: Inked, Crying Suns, Star Wa...
Sweaty Betty’s Spring Sale is live: Get up to 60%...
Fujifilm’s new Instax Mini 99 instant camera focu...
Pick up Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 with 15 coding...
Sonos Beam Gen 2 drops to $399 all-time low ($100 off) ...
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is now just $30 for this week ...
Load more...
Show More Comments