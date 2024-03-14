Sennheiser’s fabric-wrapped MOMENTUM 3 ANC earbuds now down at $120 (Reg. $200+)

As part of its Best of Tech sale today, Woot is now offering loads of notable price drops on earbuds, 4K TVs, smart home gear, and more. One standout has the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 True Wireless ANC Bluetooth Earbuds down at $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This set debuted at $250 and more regularly fetches $200 these days. Currently $200 at Amazon, today’s offer undercuts the $145 Amazon low to deliver the best price we can find. While they have been superseded by the new MOMENTUM 4 set (here’s our launch coverage), those will cost $180 more. The MOMENTUM 3 buds still deliver a compelling listening experience, complete with the signature fabric-wrapped case and noise cancellation. Dive in down below.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 buds feature 28-hour battery life by way of the wireless charging case alongside customizable touch controls and sound personalization options. They also include IPX4 splash resistance, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity options to various sources, and Adaptive Noise Cancellation for “immersive music without distractions and Transparency Mode stay in touch with the world around.” Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbud features:

Superior sound powered by the TrueResponse transducer and aptX Adaptive for the highest resolution audio. Customized audio experience via built-in equalizer and pre-sets, including Bass Boost, and Sound Personalization for bespoke audio. Multipoint enables connection to 2 devices

