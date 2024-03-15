Amazon’s Easter toy/collectible sale live from $2.50: Yamdalorian, Marvel, Star Wars, more

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging Easter sale with up to 66% off Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar toys and collectibles. One clear standout here is the venerable Mr. Potato Head The Yamdalorian and The Tot down at $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this adorable set of Starch Wars Spuds is now 35% off the going rate and at the lowest we can find. Today’s deal comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low and matches the best we have tracked in over a year. Made for the kids but even better for your Star Wars collection, this set includes The Yamdalorian and a little tater tot inspired by Grogu. It includes 14 pieces to mix and match “including a potato body and 13 accessories, like a helmet, armor, cape, and Tot figure that fits inside the pouch.” Head below for of Amazon’s Easter toy and collectible sale.

Amazon’s Easter toy and collectible sale

Amazon’s Easter toy sale is a big one, featuring page after page of deals with deep price drops on some of the most popular IP and characters out there, from Mickey and Minnie, to Baby Yoda and Princess Leia, Spider-Man, and more. The deals start from $2.50 Prime shipped and you’ll find some handy links to each of the sections below:

Elsewhere in toys, collectibles, and the like, we have recently detailed all of this month’s new LEGO sets. Ranging from Animal Crossing and Snow White to the Star Wars 25th anniversary builds, you’ll find all of the latest for your brick built collection right here. Just be sure to also scope out the two upcoming space-themed LEGO gift with purchase sets as well as the upcoming Mario Kart sets.

The Yamdalorian and the Tot features:

The Yamdalorian and the Tot are Potato Head versions of characters from the Star Wars television show, The Mandalorian. This Potato Head toy features 14 pieces to mix and mash, including a potato body and 13 accessories, like a helmet, armor, cape, and Tot figure that fits inside the pouch. Kids ages 2 and up will love to style their Potato Head like the Mandalorian or create classic Potato Head looks with the other included accessories.

