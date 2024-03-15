Elgato’s touchscreen-equipped Stream Deck Plus controller hits one of its best prices at $177

After seeing a notable deal on its streaming mic boom arm earlier, Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck Plus from $177.07 shipped. Regularly $200, this is one of only a handful of chances we have seen to score this one on sale and only the third time it has been available for under $180. Today’s deal is the best we have tracked outside of some limited holiday offers at $170 since its release back in November. We are big fans of the Stream Deck lineup, use them on a regular basis in our personal setups, and the Plus variant here today is the latest in the lineup. Today’s deal sits alongside an ongoing offer on the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 model with a slightly trimmed down setup – it is now on sale for $130 – and you can get more details on that one in our hands-on review. For more details on the upgraded Plus variant featured here today, head below.

The Elgato Stream Deck Plus features that same customizable desktop controller setup we know and love, just with some extra options and premium features you won’t find on the MK.2. Most notably, it features a touchscreen display alongside the LCD-equipped keys you can program do any number of things in your setup. That’s on top of the new rotary knobs “for audio, video, lighting, and more.” It is designed to work alongside a host of different apps and streaming services including “Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.”

As we touched on above, we are also tracking a notable deal on Elgato’s metal adjustable mic arm. The regularly $100 accessory organizes your streaming station and is now 25% off to match the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. Be sure to dive into the details on this model while the price is right, as it is scheduled to end later this evening.

Elgato Stream Deck Plus features:

Tactile Control, Visual Feedback: LCD keys, touch strip, and dials for audio, video, lighting, and more. Know that your command has been executed.

Fully Customizable: Use as an audio mixer, studio controller, production console, etc.

Multi Actions, Smart Profiles: trigger multiple actions at once or sequentially, automatically switch between interface configurations for different apps.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

Stream Deck App and Store: drag and drop setup, download plugins, icons, thousands of royalty-free tracks, SFX, and more. Regular updates and new plugins frequently added.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!