Amazon’s multi-platform Xbox-style Luna Wireless Gaming Controller drops to $50 today

Amazon is now offering its official Luna Wireless Gaming Controller for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is the best we have tracked all year long and lands within $10 of the Black Friday listing. For those unfamiliar, the Luna controller works across your ecosystem of devices and platforms including Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear as a go-to shop wireless gamepad. Alongside screen switching support, it features Xbox-style asymmetric thumbsticks, “easy-access bumpers, precise triggers, responsive action buttons, and a 4-way directional pad.” More details below.

You can also transform the Luna controller into a mobile-friendly setup with the official Made for Amazon Phone Clip. It allows you to comfortably snap your smartphone to the controller for cloud gaming action for $15 Prime shipped.

Today’s Luna controller deal joins a host of new price drops on Amazon gear you’ll find below:

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller features:

Luna Prime Day deals: Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

