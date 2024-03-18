CRKD’s ‘zero stick drift’ LE Nitro Deck Switch controller bundle back down at $60, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesCRKD
Reg. $90 From $50
CRKD Nitro Deck

Update: The deals below on the purple edition Nitro Deck Limited Edition with Carry Case at $59.99 or the translucent Crystal models at $69.99 are live again for a limited-time. 

Just after the announcement of the new NitroDeck+ model at $70, trusted Amazon seller Freemode Go (94% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now bringing back some all-time lows on the CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition Nintendo Switch handheld controller with an included carry case. Regularly $90, you can now score starting from $59.99 shipped. This deal is only for Prime members, but it appears it will be available to others later today. You’re looking at a solid 33% in savings to match our previous mention. While you will still find the standard CRKD Nitro Deck on sale for $49.99 shipped, the LE model delivers a range of wild color schemes and the included carry case. Head below for more details. 

The CRKD Nitro Deck has easily been one of the most popular Nintendo Switch accessories over the last little while and now’s your chance to bring one of the wrap-around controller solutions home. Alongside all of your standard gamepad controls, one of the standout features here is the Hall effect “zero stick drift” design as well as the re-mappable back buttons, gyro compatibility, and rumble support. It also ships with a USB-C cable and extra thumbstick toppers. 

The HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact comes to mind as a direct competitor here. And while it is currently selling for around the same price as the Nitro Deck, you can land an Amazon renewed unit down at $36 to save some cash. 

And then check out some of the latest coming out of the Mushroom Kingdom below:

CRKD Nitro Deck features:

The Nitro Deck for Nintendo Switch delivers ultimate comfort and speed, with zero stick drift, ensuring precise control for intense gameplay in Nintendo Switch games. With low latency USB-C connection, swappable thumbstick toppers, and re-mappable back buttons, the Nitro Deck offers customizable controls to suit your gaming style and elevate your Nintendo Switch experience. Enjoy gyro compatibility and rumble support, bringing your games to life with immersive feedback and enhanced. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
CRKD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $562 on Goal Zero’s Yeti 1500X 1,516Wh power sta...
Therabody’s spring sale takes 15% off percussion mass...
TCL’s 85-inch 120Hz mini-LED Google TV with AirPl...
Google Pixel Tablet with magnetic charging dock starts ...
New iPads may be coming, but Apple Pencil 2 drops to to...
Android game and app deals: Romancing SaGa3, SaGa SCARL...
Your home theater needs the Sonos Sub Gen 3 now that it...
Introducing Hydrow Vista: The most immersive rower on t...
Load more...
Show More Comments