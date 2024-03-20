Today’s best game deals: System Shock remake now $40, Metal Gear Collection $33, more

Alongside the now live Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, today we are tracking your first chance to save on the upcoming remake of the iconic and beloved System Shock. The game has been remade from the ground-up and you can now score your pre-order on Best Buy or Amazon down at $39.99 shipped. This one first went up for pre-order about a week ago at Amazon for $50 and you can already secure your copy at 20% off the going rate. For those unfamiliar, this classic is in some ways the beginning of the immersive sim genre that birthed some of the most beloved titles ever released, including the BioShock and the Deus Ex series (among others). Featuring emergent gameplay, it is set aboard a sort of cyberpunk space station where the player attempts the thwart the plans of an increasingly evil AI intelligence. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $33 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead physical $19 (Reg. $40)
- Square Enix eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $15 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders $50 (Reg. $60)
- Rune Factory 3 Special $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $16 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Elden Ring for PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Lords of the Fallen $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale up to 80% off
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $13 (Reg. $20)
- Publisher Spotlight Series up to 75% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Also PlayStation with PS Plus sub
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!