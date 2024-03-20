Today’s best game deals: System Shock remake now $40, Metal Gear Collection $33, more

Alongside the now live Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, today we are tracking your first chance to save on the upcoming remake of the iconic and beloved System Shock. The game has been remade from the ground-up and you can now score your pre-order on Best Buy or Amazon down at $39.99 shipped. This one first went up for pre-order about a week ago at Amazon for $50 and you can already secure your copy at 20% off the going rate. For those unfamiliar, this classic is in some ways the beginning of the immersive sim genre that birthed some of the most beloved titles ever released, including the BioShock and the Deus Ex series (among others). Featuring emergent gameplay, it is set aboard a sort of cyberpunk space station where the player attempts the thwart the plans of an increasingly evil AI intelligence. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

