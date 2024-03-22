Greenworks 80V 18-inch cordless electric chainsaw hits new $280 low (Reg. $400)

We’re getting two Best Buy one-day green deals this morning, having already covered the short-timed discount for the KQi3 Max e-scooter. Now you can also find the Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw with 4.0Ah battery for $279.99 shipped. Down from a $400 price tag, this particular combo of tool and battery saw very few discounts over 2023, with today’s deal being the first of the new year. It comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 18-inch bar and chain, as well as a 4.0Ah battery and rapid-charger, this chainsaw allows up to 270 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. There is no need to struggle with starter ropes as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes charger and scabbard.

Greenworks is currently seeing up to 45% off discounts over on Amazon during the company’s Big Spring Sale event that will continue through March 25. You’ll also find similar discounts happening on a small selection of DEWALT tools and kits as well. If you’ve been looking for a new lawn mower, be sure to also check out our coverage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower – now $1,000 off! It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with an adjustable cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. You can also head to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, solar panels, water heaters, and more.

Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

RuntimeUp to 270 cuts on a single charge

Power output2.5kW output provides 50cc gas equivalent power

Charge timeFully recharge battery in just 60 minutes

Max power speedHigh-torque system provides up to 13,000 RPM max speed, even under load

Chain speedUp to 78.74 ft/s for fast cuts

MotorHighly efficient direct drive brushless motor provides optimal cutting performance while decreasing noise and vibration

SafetyInertia-activated chain break stops chain when kick-back is detected

Bucking spikesHeat-treated steel bucking spikes for gripping wood securely with vertical cuts

LubricationAutomatic chain oiler keeps chain perfectly lubricated

ChainHeavy-duty .050” gauge, 18” chain for premium performance

Trigger startHassle-free starts with no priming, no choke, and no pull cords

Chain tensioningSide-mounted chain tensioning for simple adjustments

Oil refillingTransparent oil fill window and flip-up cap for filling bar and chain oil with ease

