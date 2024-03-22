NIU KQi3 Max foldable electric scooter falls to $760 (Reg. $1,000) in 1-day Best Buy sale

After yesterday’s 24-hour sale on the NIU KQi2, Best Buy is back for today only to offer the NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric KickScooter for $759.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,000, this model saw few discounts over 2023, dropping to $559 with the biggest of them. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $39 and lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 450W rear-wheel drive motor and a 48V battery, this scooter can reach top speeds of 23.6 MPH with a range of up to 40 miles and can handle up to a 25% incline. It features a triple braking system alongside self-healing tires that are able to seal themselves if and when punctured, giving you a more worry-free ride. It also features a halo headlight, brake lights, a foldable frame, and an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app or the LED display, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your speed and cruise control functions.

While the KQi2 Pro Foldable Electric Kick Scooter is no longer sitting at $380, it is still discounted to $400 on Best Buy, down from $599. You’ll also find this price matching the current Amazon listing as well. It comes equipped with a 300W rear-wheel drive and a 48V battery that pushes the scooter up to 17.4 MPH speeds for a 25-mile range on a single 7-hour charge. It features four riding modes, an IP54 water-resistance rating, 10-inch wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, a front drum brake as well as a rear regenerative brake, an LED dashboard display, and a foldable body for easy transport and storage. Like the model above, you’ll also get smart controls through the companion app to adjust settings to fit your needs.

You can also check out the Big Spring Sale discounts happening across a selection of Hiboy EVs, taking up to 49% off models like the EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike that hit a new all-time low. Able to reach top speeds of 25 MPH for up to 75 miles on a single six to seven-hour charge, it features 20-inch all-terrain fat-tires in conjunction with a hydraulic suspension fork for a smooth ride wherever you go.

Considering making the jump to e-bikes? Well, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models, with Aventon Bikes offering a similar promotion as well. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric KickScooter features:

Unbeatable City Performance23.6 mph unlockable top speed and more than 40 miles of range

Maximum Comfort & StabilityWider handlebar (21.3″), tires (9.5″ x 2.5″) tires, and deck make your commute smoother

Powerful BatteryA superior 48V lithium battery (608.4Wh) with 8-hour charge time

Uphill PerformanceWith a 450W rear wheel drive, effortlessly charge up slopes with a 25% incline

SmartUnlock higher speeds, check your battery status, ride history, lock your scooter and more via the NIU App

UL2271 CompliantTested and certified to UL2271 safety standard.

