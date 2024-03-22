Seagate’s official Starfield SE Game Drives back at Amazon all-time lows from $80

Update: The deals below on the 2TB and 5TB game drives as well as the 8TB Game Hub are now live once again.

While the 5TB and 8TB Game Hub models are also on sale below, Amazon is now offering the 2TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $110, this is 27% off the going rate and the best we can find. This deal also comes in at $10 under our previous mention and marks the first return to the Amazon all-time low. It released with the other two models last summer as officially licensed accessories alongside the launch of Bethesda’s galactic sci-fi RPG. It is your typical functioning HDD with 2TB of storage capacity, but it also features a themed Starfield design “certified for a Constellation explorer” and the ability to “engulf your game in atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting.” It works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as shipping with a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive deals:

If your Starfield collection doesn’t need the officially licensed drives, check out the 2,000MB/s Thunderbolt 4 Rugged Mini portable SSD lineup from LaCie. And then dive into this ongoing Amazon low pricing on the flagship Samsung T9 portable SSD at $110 shipped. This one delivers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support with speeds up to 2,000MB/s and USB-C connectivity. Scope out all of the details while the price is still right in our previous deal coverage.

Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive features:

Take your library of games anywhere with this special edition game drive officially licensed by the award-winning creators at Bethesda. Engulf your game in atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting and a design that feels certified for a Constellation explorer. Up to 5TB of space lets you backup all your content without sacrificing files.

