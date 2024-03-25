Today’s best game deals: Lords of the Fallen $30 all-time low, Sonic Superstars $30, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a particularly notable deal on Lords of the Fallen. Now available down at $29.99 on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, this is a regularly $70 game that is now at the lowest price we can find. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Coming in at $10 under our previous mention, this is also the lowest we have tracked on this one since release. It is still on sale for $40 at Amazon. If you’re a fan of Elden Ring and the other Soulsborne titles, or are just looking for a challenge, Lords of the Fallen has been a somewhat under-rated action RPG that’s worth a closer look. Delivering loads of combat options, weapons, spells, and armor sets, it also features a large interconnected world and an interesting dual realm mechanic – “your lantern possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, unearth fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your foe.” The rest of today’s console game deals are waiting down below.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $36 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead physical $19 (Reg. $40)
- Square Enix eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $15 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Best Buy Ubisoft sale from $15 now live
- Baldur’s Gate 3 PSN $63 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Lies of P $45 (Reg. $60)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale up to 80% off
- Publisher Spotlight Series up to 75% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Also PlayStation with PS Plus sub
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
