Today’s best game deals: Lords of the Fallen $30 all-time low, Sonic Superstars $30, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a particularly notable deal on Lords of the Fallen. Now available down at $29.99 on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, this is a regularly $70 game that is now at the lowest price we can find. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Coming in at $10 under our previous mention, this is also the lowest we have tracked on this one since release. It is still on sale for $40 at Amazon. If you’re a fan of Elden Ring and the other Soulsborne titles, or are just looking for a challenge, Lords of the Fallen has been a somewhat under-rated action RPG that’s worth a closer look. Delivering loads of combat options, weapons, spells, and armor sets, it also features a large interconnected world and an interesting dual realm mechanic – “your lantern possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, unearth fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your foe.” The rest of today’s console game deals are waiting down below.

