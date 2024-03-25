Today’s best game deals: Lords of the Fallen $30 all-time low, Sonic Superstars $30, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesBest Buy
Reg. $70 $30

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a particularly notable deal on Lords of the Fallen. Now available down at $29.99 on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, this is a regularly $70 game that is now at the lowest price we can find. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Coming in at $10 under our previous mention, this is also the lowest we have tracked on this one since release. It is still on sale for $40 at Amazon. If you’re a fan of Elden Ring and the other Soulsborne titles, or are just looking for a challenge, Lords of the Fallen has been a somewhat under-rated action RPG that’s worth a closer look. Delivering loads of combat options, weapons, spells, and armor sets, it also features a large interconnected world and an interesting dual realm mechanic – “your lantern possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, unearth fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your foe.”  The rest of today’s console game deals are waiting down below. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save space while getting jacked with BowFlex’s Select...
B&H is now matching Walmart’s $699 13-inch M...
Refresh your luggage before you go-go with up to 51% of...
KitchenAid’s legendary metal mixers up to $80 off...
Shark’s robotic and stick vacuums up to 44% off d...
Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Stand with Apple Watch fa...
Tested: Displate’s magnetic metal posters mount i...
Just $299 scores you this 7.2-channel Onkyo AV receiver...
Load more...
Show More Comments