Shark’s robotic and stick vacuums up to 44% off during spring sale’s final day starting from $170

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is taking up to 44% off on a selection of Shark stick vacuums and robotic vacuums, like the AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $329.99 shipped. Normally fetching $550, this particular model saw very few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to a $280 low during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $50 above the all-time low from December.

Utilizing 360-degree LiDAR mapping paired with Shark’s Matrix grid system, this robotic vacuum learns your space’s layout for optimized cleaning routines while also being able to avoid any common objects that may end up in its path. It automatically empties itself in its charging station, which has enough capacity to hold up to 30 days of debris before you’ll need to empty it. You can also control all its functions through your smartphone via the app or go hands free with Alexa or Google Assistant instead. Head below to learn more.

More Big Spring Sale Shark discounts:

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale ends tonight, so time is running out to take advantage of the massive discounts we’re seeing across the site. Be sure to check out the other Big Spring Sale deals on robotic vacuum brands like roborock’s stick and robotic vacuums and mops that are now up to 47% off, as well as iRobot’s vacuum and mop models that are up to 40% off. There’s also the Dyson vaccums and purifying heater fans, which are currently seeing up to 39% off discounts, as well as Hoover’s carpet cleaners that are up to 35% off. You can head over to our Big Spring Sale hub to browse through the rest of the event’s deals through the end of the day.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features:

NO SPOTS MISSED: With Matrix Clean, the robotic vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

IT EMPTIES ITSELF: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. The bagless base does not require any additional purchase of disposal bags like traditional auto empty robots.

SELF-CLEANING BRUSHROLL: Digs deep into carpets and directly engages hardwood floors pulling up debris, hair, and dirt from all surfaces in your home – engineered to pick up more hair and is anti-hair wrap.

PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: With powerful vacuum suction, Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, and self-empty system the robot captures pet hair, dirt, and debris with ease.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!