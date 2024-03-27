Journey 20% off sitewide for Easter: MagSafe chargers, Find My wallets, more from $20

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesJourney
From $20

Journey has now launched its annual Easter Sale, offering a solid 20% off sitewide on everything it offers. While we have seen a few fleeting offers on its Apple gear accessories with deeper deals over the last year, the brand very rarely ever offers more than 20% off. And now, using code TAKE20 at checkout, you can drop the price on all of its MagSafe chargers, including the new 15W model, as well as the fabric-wrapped 10,000mAh Kickstand Power Bank we just reviewed, and the latest LOC8 Apple Find My-equipped MagSafe wallet, Passport holder, and more. Head below for a closer look at some of our favorite deals as well as links to our hands-on impressions to get a better idea of what you’re in for. 

Journey sitewide 2024 Easter sale

As mentioned above, all you’ll have to do is apply code TAKE20 at checkout to knock 20% off everything in your order. There’s no telling how long the sitewide event will last here, but you might want to consider jumping in sometime before Monday when this year’s Easter holiday wraps up. 

LOC8 Apple Find My Passport Finder Wallet features:

  • Passport holder and boarding pass compartment keeps all paper and documents safe on your trip.
  • Hidden pocket with magnetic closure for notes and coins
  • Tracker works with Apple Find My App
  • Holds five essential cards.
  • Pen holder for extra convenience filling out forms and documents.
  • Protective lining and demagnitisation-safe film protects against demagnetisation of cards.
  • RFID technology protects sensitive data stored on cards.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Journey

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LifeStraw’s latest adventure-ready water filter h...
Sony’s popular a6400 mirrorless camera sees $150 ...
Score this regularly $50 65W Baseus 6-in-1 Charging sta...
Meet Venture! The newest Overwatch 2 DPS launching in A...
New all-time low knocks TCL’s regularly $800 75-i...
BYLT Spring Refresh Sale takes 25% off sitewde: Golf po...
9to5Toys Daily: March 27, 2024 – M3 MacBook Air $999,...
Marvel Rivals debuts today, combining 6v6 Overwatch act...
Load more...
Show More Comments