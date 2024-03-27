Journey 20% off sitewide for Easter: MagSafe chargers, Find My wallets, more from $20

Journey has now launched its annual Easter Sale, offering a solid 20% off sitewide on everything it offers. While we have seen a few fleeting offers on its Apple gear accessories with deeper deals over the last year, the brand very rarely ever offers more than 20% off. And now, using code TAKE20 at checkout, you can drop the price on all of its MagSafe chargers, including the new 15W model, as well as the fabric-wrapped 10,000mAh Kickstand Power Bank we just reviewed, and the latest LOC8 Apple Find My-equipped MagSafe wallet, Passport holder, and more. Head below for a closer look at some of our favorite deals as well as links to our hands-on impressions to get a better idea of what you’re in for.

Journey sitewide 2024 Easter sale

As mentioned above, all you’ll have to do is apply code TAKE20 at checkout to knock 20% off everything in your order. There’s no telling how long the sitewide event will last here, but you might want to consider jumping in sometime before Monday when this year’s Easter holiday wraps up.

LOC8 Apple Find My Passport Finder Wallet features:

Passport holder and boarding pass compartment keeps all paper and documents safe on your trip.

Hidden pocket with magnetic closure for notes and coins

Tracker works with Apple Find My App

Holds five essential cards.

Pen holder for extra convenience filling out forms and documents.

Protective lining and demagnitisation-safe film protects against demagnetisation of cards.

RFID technology protects sensitive data stored on cards.

