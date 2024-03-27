Skip the new version and go with Logitech’s original G PRO Superlight gaming mouse at $110

Amazon now offers the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse for $109.95 shipped. There may be the newer Gen 2 version on store shelves now, but today’s drop from its original $160 price tag makes this peripheral a far better value. It’s now resting at the second-best discount to date and the lowest price since back over the holidays last year. We’ve only seen it sell for less once before, too. Today’s offer is also at least $30 off the usual price these days. We noted just how much it delivered on the superlight design in our hands-on review, and below the fold we take a closer look at how it all stacks up.

As one of the lightest gaming mice in Logitech’s stable, the G PRO X lives up to its name by only weighing in at a pretty astonishing 63 grams. Its esports-grade design also yields a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor alongside 70 hours of usage on a single charge thanks to the included 2.4GHz USB receiver. Over the past few years since launch, gamers of all skill levels have found it to be a compelling option as the G PRO X Superlight became one of the more popular options on the market.

Which means it is no surprise that Logitech followed up by releasing a new version. This time around, there’s an even lighter design that shaves off 3 grams, as well as a new HERO 2 sensor for improved performance. Throw in hybrid optical and mechanical switches, as well as a USB-C port on the front to complete the refresh.

We just took a hands-on look at the whole experience, noting that those improvements do stack up to a compelling package – but that you’ll likely not need to upgrade if you already have the original. That also applies to those who want to save some cash and go with the first-generation version. But if you have just decided on the newer gaming mouse, Amazon has the Superlight 2 marked down to a new all-time low right now at $137.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse features:

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance. Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse. Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

