Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars drops to $25 on all platforms for today only

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBest BuySEGA
Reg. $60 $25
Sonic Superstars

As part of the now live Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale that will feature a new daily price drop from now through the end of the month, you can score one of the best prices yet on Sonic Superstars across all platforms. Both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the latest game in the series down at $24.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup, while Amazon offers free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 and now $5 under our previous mention, this is the lowest price we can find. Only once has this one gone for less at Amazon, which was a fleeting holiday offer at $20. SEGA’s Sonic Superstars delivers that classic fast-paced 2D sonic action we all know and love, with loads of upgrades and modern enhancements in the visual and gameplay department. This is an all new story you can enjoy with Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, alongside a host of new abilities and up to three other players in local co-op. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Buy SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Customize every segment of Govee’s 4.5-foot smart...
FREE April PlayStation Plus Games: Immortals of Aveum, ...
NutriChef’s single-zone wine cooling refrigerator wit...
These mellow adidas Rivalry Low 86 shoes are 50% off, c...
Bella’s stainless steel 6-qt. air fryer with touc...
Bose spring deals: $80 off speakers, up to $100 off Qui...
Chefman’s indoor pizza oven with stone and peel cooks...
Nike Jordan Spring Sale: Grab this pair of Nike Air Jor...
Load more...
Show More Comments