Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars drops to $25 on all platforms for today only

As part of the now live Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale that will feature a new daily price drop from now through the end of the month, you can score one of the best prices yet on Sonic Superstars across all platforms. Both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the latest game in the series down at $24.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup, while Amazon offers free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 and now $5 under our previous mention, this is the lowest price we can find. Only once has this one gone for less at Amazon, which was a fleeting holiday offer at $20. SEGA’s Sonic Superstars delivers that classic fast-paced 2D sonic action we all know and love, with loads of upgrades and modern enhancements in the visual and gameplay department. This is an all new story you can enjoy with Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, alongside a host of new abilities and up to three other players in local co-op. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

