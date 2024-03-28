Today’s best iOS app deals: Inventioneers, Pettson’s Inventions, Fallen Hero, and more

Thursday is here and so is a fresh batch of discounted iOS game and app deals. This morning saw notable deals land on Apple Vision Pro (it’s now even lower) as well as Apple’s AirTags and the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, but for now we are focused on the apps. Today’s collection showcases deals on titles like Inventioneers, Pettson’s Inventions, Colossatron, Fallen Hero: Rebirth, a series of freebies, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of this morning’s best deals on iOS games and apps.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Tilterpillar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Colossatron: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gods Wars II-Blade of Lucifer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle Raid 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inventioneers Full Version: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pettson’s Inventions Deluxe: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fallen Hero: Rebirth: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Police: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pippi’s Villa Villekulla!: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars drops to $25 on all platforms for today only

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Voice Recorder Professional: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Relaxing Tangle Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dirt Trackin 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Café International: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 6 takes!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MolliLooper: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $12.50 (Reg. $16.50)

Inventioneers features:

In this game you can create your own crazy, fun inventions! With the help of the Inventioneers, our tiny helpers with unique characteristics, you can invent fun, creative and often quite weird inventions. A lot of inventions are included in the game, the more you solve the more parts you receive for your own inventions!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!