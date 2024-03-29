Amazon all-time low hits ESR’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand at $65.50 (Reg. $90)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its new ESR Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station from $65.69 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price tag. This model first landed on Amazon at $130 late last month, however it actually carries a $90 MSRP and is now an additional 27% off. Today’s deal comes in at more than $5 under our previous mention to deliver the lowest price we have tracked yet on the new Qi2 ESR MagSafe stand. The second-generation charging standard delivers what many consider to be a true certified 15W of power to iPhone at a more affordable price. And, in this case, it also features charging action for your AirPods alongside a removable Made for Apple Watch solution. Scope out our hands-on review for a complete breakdown and hit the jump for additional details.

We recently broke down the benefits and value-add the new Qi2 charging standard brings to the marketplace for folks still unfamiliar. But the short form version here is that you’re getting proper 15W power output on this stand’s angle-adjustable top mounted MagSafe charger for iPhone. Along the base you’ll also find a Qi-style charging pad for AirPods, an additional handset, or just about any other earbuds with wireless charging compatibility. Around back, a removable USB-C Made for Apple Watch charger magnetically attaches to your Apple wearable – you can pop it out and use it on any other USB-C port for on-the-go action.

Be sure to scope out our hands-on review of ESR’s new Qi2 15W car mount while you’re at it. And then head over to our smartphone accessories hub for additional deals including the Razer Kishi V2 Pro gamepad, Courant’s collection of luxurious leather MagSafe charging pads, and an exclusive deal on Burton Goods’ new full-grain leather MagSafe iPhone 15 case at $32.

ESR Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Certified Fast Charging: Officially Qi2-certified 15W MagSafe iPhone charging gives you safer, more reliable charging at faster speeds

MagSafe Charger 3 in 1: Power all 3 of your essential Apple devices together, declutter your desk or nightstand, and de-stress your daily charge at home, office and during travel. Compatible for MagSafe charging station support iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1.

Made for Apple Watch: Watch charger is officially certified. No matter how many times the watch OS is upgraded, it provides safe and reliable fast charging

Strong Magnetic Lock: 1,000 g of magnetic holding force keeps your phone powerfully in place during charging as built-in magnets in the Watch charger and AirPods charging pad ensure instant, secure alignment

