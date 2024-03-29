Today’s best iOS app deals: Muse Dash, Growing Up Life of the ’90s, Hell Raider, more

Justin Kahn -
Friday morning is here, and we also have a fresh batch of discounted iOS games and apps. This morning saw notable price drops land on Apple’s new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air as well as the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro starting at $1,699 and even lower pricing on the 24-inch M3 iMac. As for the app side of things, highlights include titles like Muse Dash, Enchanted Worlds, Growing Up: Life of the ’90s, Last Colossus, Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: The Enchanted Worlds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Growing Up: Life of the ’90s: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro – Scrivener Writers: $5 (Reg. $7)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Tilterpillar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Colossatron: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gods Wars II-Blade of Lucifer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle Raid 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inventioneers Full Version: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pettson’s Inventions Deluxe: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fallen Hero: Rebirth: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Police: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pippi’s Villa Villekulla!: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $2 (Reg. $3)

Muse Dash features:

If there’s a place for you to have them both…It must be the paradise of parkour & rhythm game — Muse Dash!! Huh?! Not your forte? It doesn’t matter! Who says you must have a strong sense of rhythm to win? Avoid is also a valid option (?) As long as you have 100% of passion, courage, and love~ Rhythm and fight won’t be an issue

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

