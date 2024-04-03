Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $40, Prince of Persia $30, Alan Wake 2, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesWalmartnintendo
Reg. $60 $40

Walmart is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $45 at Best Buy, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is on par with our previous mention on a title that very rarely ever drops below $40. For fans of the beloved series, or those looking to complete their current-generation Zelda collection, Skyward Sword HD is an updated version of the original release complete with quality of life enhancements with both motion and standard controls this time around. Skyward Sword has Link soaring through the skies with a story set at the very beginning of the Zelda timeline – “embark on a destiny-defining quest to overcome ancient trials and forge the powerful Master Sword.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

TP-Link’s brand new dual-outlet Matter smart plug...
TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch drops to $227.50 with this 35...
Android game and app deals: Death Road to Canada, Towag...
Get the full Microsoft Office Professional suite for $5...
Wemo’s Thread Smart Plug with HomeKit sees first disc...
Next major Ubisoft Forward showcase confirmed: The futu...
Save $400 on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac with 16GB of...
Aiper SG Pro robotic pool cleaner hits floors, walls, a...
Load more...
Show More Comments