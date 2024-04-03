Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $40, Prince of Persia $30, Alan Wake 2, more

Walmart is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $45 at Best Buy, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is on par with our previous mention on a title that very rarely ever drops below $40. For fans of the beloved series, or those looking to complete their current-generation Zelda collection, Skyward Sword HD is an updated version of the original release complete with quality of life enhancements with both motion and standard controls this time around. Skyward Sword has Link soaring through the skies with a story set at the very beginning of the Zelda timeline – “embark on a destiny-defining quest to overcome ancient trials and forge the powerful Master Sword.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $4 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $6 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17 (Reg. $25)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Bundle $22 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale now live
- New daily deal from now through March 31 on this page
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Terminator: Survivors pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XVI $45 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
