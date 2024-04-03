Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword $40, Prince of Persia $30, Alan Wake 2, more

Walmart is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $45 at Best Buy, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is on par with our previous mention on a title that very rarely ever drops below $40. For fans of the beloved series, or those looking to complete their current-generation Zelda collection, Skyward Sword HD is an updated version of the original release complete with quality of life enhancements with both motion and standard controls this time around. Skyward Sword has Link soaring through the skies with a story set at the very beginning of the Zelda timeline – “embark on a destiny-defining quest to overcome ancient trials and forge the powerful Master Sword.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

