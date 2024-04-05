Today’s best iOS app deals: Goat Simulator 3, Forest Golf Planner, Pocket Academy, more

Goat Simulator 3

To cap the work week off in iOS game and app deals, you’ll find all of Friday’s App Store offers waiting down below. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on unlocked iPhone 14 models, the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones at $150 off, and the rest of this week’s Apple deals right here. As for the apps, folks can get their goat on this weekend with a slew of deals on Goat Simulator titles from $3, including Goat Simulator 3, as well as Forest Golf Planner, Jumbo Airport Story, Pocket Academy, and more. Everything is waiting for you down  below. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Meditate – Mindfulness app: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator 3: $3 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Forest Golf Planner: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cafe Master Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

Today’s best game deals: Xbox spring sale up to 50% off – Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Hatch – Focus Timer for Study: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Endling: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: This Is the President: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Daygram – Time Stamp Journal: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $3 (Reg. $20)

Goat Simulator 3 features:

Pilgor is finally baack on the small screen. Now you can be even more unsocial during family dinners. Yay!

Goat Simulator 3 Mobile gives you the same open world to explore and destroy as the PC and console versions of the game. Headbutt civilians, drive without a license, or join a yoga class! It’s just like in real life.

You can invite a friend in multiplayer mode, cause mayhem together, or become enemies while playing any of the seven mini-games.

If you don’t have a friend, you could get the game on two devices and just pretend. We won’t tell a soul.

The giant sandbox island of San Angora is in the palm of your hoof!

