8Bitdo’s anti-drift, wireless Ultimate Switch/PC controller with charger from $55 (Reg. $70)

Just after re-releasing some of its older models with new Hall Effect sticks, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering a solid deal on one of its models that already had the anti-stick drift tech built-in. You can now score the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with the charging dock included from $55.29 shipped. Regularly $70, this is over 20% off and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for this model outside of a couple short-lived Lightning deal offers. Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, Steam Deck, and more, this is one of the brand’s most versatile and high-end wireless controllers, if you ask me. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

The 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller comes complete with the charging dock for the price of entry as well as multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, a 2.4g Wi-Fi adapter, and via a USB cable. Alongside a pair of back paddle buttons, the custom profile switching button, player indicators, and rumble vibration, this model also features the ever-important Hall Effect Sensing Joystick to mitigate drift over time. The Ultimate Software on PC and mobile (Android/iOS) also allows for further customization and button mapping.

Here are all of the details on the new 8Bitdo controllers that are now shipping with Hall Effect sticks. And be sure to scope out the brand’s new retro-tastic C64 keyboard with Super Buttons and Super Stick – it is now available for pre-order ahead of launch later this year.

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller features:

Compatible with Switch and Steam Deck via Bluetooth/2.4g adapter/USB Cable, Windows with a 2.4g adapter/USB Cable.

Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is compatible with Steam Deck now

Multifunctional Charging Dock – Stable connection and controller will be automatically switching ON/OFF while it is undocked/docked.

Hall Effect Sensing Joystick

Ultimate Software on PC and mobile (Android/iOS)

2 Pro back paddle buttons, Custom Profile Switch Button, Player indicators & 2-way Mode Switching button.

Rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C, 22 hours rechargeable battery.

