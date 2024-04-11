Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet with S Pen and a $100 Amazon gift card from $330

Amazon is now running a promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet with a bonus $100 Amazon gift card thrown in. These new bundles are now marked down starting from $329.99 shipped for the 64GB model that regularly carries a $430 list, while the 128GB variant is selling for $399.99, down from the regular $500. While we have seen lower sale prices on the tablet on its own without the gift card bonus in the past, the 128GB model is currently selling for the same price without the card at Amazon and it goes for $430 directly from Samsung, again without the extra bonus. This promotion also includes the Amazon-exclusive mint colorway for folks interested in the soft spring-ready treatment. Head below for more details.

Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, today’s deals are on the more recent updated model from Samsung. You’re looking at a 10.4-inch touchscreen Android tablet with a metal housing and an upgraded Snapdragon 720G processor. This is also a notable chance to bring home a new tablet with an included S Pen for taking notes, doodling, and more, all while landing a bonus $100 in Amazon credit to spend on anything the retailer offers.

While we are talking Samsung, you’ll find all of the deals we are tracking on the brand this week waiting in our curated hub. A couple highlights there include Samsung’s new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, the Galaxy Tab S8+, the brand’s higher-end Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6, and one of the lowest prices yet on its 2024 2TB 990 EVO Gen 5×2 NVMe Internal SSD. Scope it all out right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and videos, all without needing to charge. The S Pen attaches magnetically right to your tablet and is always ready to go. Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors. A vivid, crystal clear display draws you into content while dual speakers with sound by AKG supply spacious Dolby Atmos surround sound.

