SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra microSD card now down at $26, plus 1TB models from $69.50

Alongside some ongoing memory card deals down below, Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card down at $25.99 shipped. Originally $60, this model goes for more like $35 or so these days at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal lands within $1 of the best price we have tracked at Amazon on the super popular SanDisk Ultra microSDS cards. Folks looking to bring some extra storage space to gaming consoles, security cams, Android handsets, tablets, drones, and cameras will want to take a closer look at this deal. It comes with the included SD adapter in the box for full size applications alongside Class 10 support “for full HD video recording and playback” and speeds up to 150MB/s. Head below for additional details and even more ongoing microSD card deals.

More of this week’s best microSD card deals:

Elsewhere in today’s best storage deals, we are also tracking price drops on Samsung’s 2024 2TB 990 EVO Gen 5×2 NVMe Internal SSD as well as the 2024 low on Lexar’s 4TB 7,400MB/s PS5/PC-ready heatsink model. On the portable side of things, you can shoot 4K 60FPS Apple Pro Res footage directly from iPhone 15 Pro to Lexar’s new portable SSD down at the $179.50 all-time low.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC features:

