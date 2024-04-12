New Amazon low hits CORSAIR’s 2023 M75 AIR Wireless Gaming Mouse at $70 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless Ultra Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $69.99 shipped. This deal is also matched for today only as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. After debuting on Amazon last fall at $150, this model dropped into the $100 range at the beginning of the year and has never dropped below $80 until now – today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Hit the jump for more details on the feature set.

The CORSAIR M75 AIR is one of the latest wireless mice in the gaming brand’s lineup. It features both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity options to your battlestation alongside an ultra-light form factor weighing in at 0.13 pounds. From there, you’ll find a 26k DPI optical sensor, 650 IPS tracking, and up to 50G acceleration that “accurately captures fast-twitch mouse movements, speedy sweeps, and rapid recenters.” Rated for 100 million clicks, you also charge while you play over USB.

Over in our PC gaming deal hub, you’ll find the rest of this week’s best offers to upgrade your battlestation at a discount. Alongside Razer officially launching the “world’s first” Thunderbolt 5 gaming laptop and its new spatial audio BlackShark V2 Pro Xbox/PlayStation headsets, we are also tracking some notable deals on Lexar’s 7,400MB/s PS5/PC-ready heatsink SSD and Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor, among may others right here.

CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless Ultra Lightweight Gaming Mouse features:

0.13lb – Ultra Lightweight for Quick, Precise FPS Play: Not just light. Ultra-light. Free of unneeded frills to achieve the lightest weight possible at 0.13lbs, M75 AIR provides only what you need to win

Ultra-Precise 26k DPI Optical Sensor: With a native 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS tracking, and up to 50G acceleration, the CORSAIR MARKSMAN optical sensor accurately captures fast-twitch mouse movements, speedy sweeps, and rapid recenters

Optical Left- and Right-Click Switches: Optical switches eliminate debounce, enabling you to attack with astonishing speed, guaranteed for 100 million clicks

Fast Low-Latency Wireless: SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS offers a no-lag, sub-1ms connection. Alternatively connect via Bluetooth or USB to charge while you play

