Satechi R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand now starts from $35 (Blue or Space Grey)

Amazon is now offering the Satechi R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand for $33.99 in the blue colorway or $34.99 in the Space Grey variant. Shipping is free on both. Regularly $40 this is up to 15% off and the lowest we can find. The blue model, which would be sweet on the desktop with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac or used with one of the blue iPads, is now at a new Amazon all-time low, while the Space Grey variant is coming within $5 of our previous mention. Just as the name suggests, this is the brand’s angle-adjustable tablet stand (it’s also compatible with handsets as well) that works with gear between 4 and 13 inches in size. The solid aluminum construction is adorned with rubber padding to safeguard your electronics and to provide a stable base on your work surface. Head below for more details.

As is usually the case when featuring Satechi accessories, we would be remiss not to mention how much we love just about all of it. The brand’s gear is easily some of the best out there across various accessory product categories, but if you’re looking to bring spending down when it comes to your tablet stand, grab this metal Lamicall model for $16 Prime shipped and call it a day.

And then dive into more of the latest from Satechi below:

Satechi R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand features:

Never worry again about your tablet tipping over! Hands-free display holds your tablet with a solid aluminum construction and rubber pads grip to prevent any scratches or sliding…whether you are watching YouTube videos, using FaceTime or just checking your emails, the R1 stand effortlessly maneuvers between Portrait, Landscape or Flat orientation with a 270-degree mount and base hinge…portable design to easily fit in your briefcase or backpack. With its compact size, take the R1 stand with you on-the-go or simply store away when not in use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!