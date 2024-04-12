TP-Link’s Matter Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug hits $18 all-time low for today only (45% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug with Matter at $17.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. This model earlier this year at $30 as one of the brand’s latest outdoor smart plug solutions with Matter support. After seeing a very similar model drop to the $23 Amazon low where it remains right now, Best Buy is now delivering nearly 45% in savings for a new all-time low. While we might see Amazon price match this daily deal, as it tends to do, at some point, as of right now the Best Buy listing is the best price you’ll find anywhere. Head below for more details.

As we detailed in our launch coverage, TP-Link Tapo Matter Outdoor Plug works alongside the rest of the Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings Matter gear out there to provide a new, unified outdoor plug solution for your smart home. Alongside the multi-platform integration, it features a pair of individually addressable outlets wrapped in an IP65 weatherproof housing that connects to your setup over Wi-Fi to provide smartphone and voice control over your outdoor electronics. The usual scheduling options are in place alongside Away Mode – “automatically turns devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home.”

Head over to our smart home hub for more of this week’s best deals on Matter-equipped upgrades. Some highlights, you’ll find there include TP-Link Matter light switches, these Siri-ready meross Matter mini smart plugs, the Eve HomeKit weather stations with Thread, and a launch deal on the brand new Matter-enabled Motion and Light Sensor P2 from Aqara, just to name a few.

TP-Link Matter Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug features:

Take control of your outdoor lighting or devices with the Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outdor Plug. The independent outlets allow you to individually control up to 2 devices through your smartphoone via the Tapo app or with you voice through compatiable voice assistants; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. Utilize the Scheduling or Away Mode features to automatically turn lights or device on/off.

