Samsung’s 2TB 2,000MB/s T9 Portable Solid-State Drive hits best Amazon price of the year at $170

Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. This model has sold for as much as $240 this year but has more often been sitting in the $200 range since the holiday price drops last year. Speaking of which, today’s deal is the best we have tracked since it landed at $150 for Black Friday in 2023. You’ll find this one in our 2023 roundup of the best portable SSDs of the year alongside the brand’s T7 Shield model – it is geared towards content creators and professionals (or just those looking for some serious speeds) with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 tech and transfer rates up to 2,000MB/s. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

For some, the higher-end specs on the Samsung T9 are going to be overkill. In which case, something like the Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD is a worth while consideration starting from $73 shipped. This one includes USB 3.2 support with speeds reaching up to 1,050MB/s – typically fast enough or most mainstream users – and coming from a lineup of drives that also appeared in our roundup of the best portable SSDs.

If you’re interested in capacity over speed, check out our hands-on review of the new T5 EVO with up to 8TB of storage. And as far as some of the latest releases in the product category, PNY debuted a new rugged 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 RP60 portable SSD starting from $100 and, even more recently, you’ll find all of the details on the new 4K 60FPS Apple Pro Res footage-ready model from Lexar right here.

Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Race through projects with our fastest SSD for creators; Load, edit and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s; The T9 Portable SSD performs at high speeds even during longer processes. When you’re elbow-deep in a passion project, the T9 Portable SSD stays cool; Its advanced thermal solution withstands and controls heat to keep the SSD at ideal temperatures—even in heavy use. From concept to completion – the T9 Portable SSD gives you the longevity to last through heavy use with one convenient drive that dares to go the distance. Supports iPhone 15 Pro Res 4K at 60fps video and more; Included SSD cable recommended.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!