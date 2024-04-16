Android game and app deals: Through the Ages, Underworld Office, Agent A, more

Your Tuesday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now up for the taking down below the fold. On your way down, check out this deal on Google’s Nest Wifi Mesh Router that doubles as an Assistant smart speaker as well as this offer on Galaxy Tab S8 and Google’s Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7a. As for the apps, highlights include tiles like Through the Ages, Underworld Office, Agent A, Cultist Simulator, Legend of the Moon, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Through the Ages features:

Through the Ages is based on a highly acclaimed civilization board game by well-known designer Vlaada Chvátil. The original game is recognized as a modern classic board game. Become a chieftain of a small civilization at the dawn of humankind’s history.

Expand your farms and mines to ensure you have enough resources to grow your civilization.

This is our chance to make history!

Develop various technologies, improve armies to defend your cities, or attack other civilizations nearby.

Choose the best government that fits your goals and build magnificent wonders to achieve memorable victory at the end of the modern era.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!