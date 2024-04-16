HyperX’s QuadCast S USB Mic comes wrapped in customizable RGB lighting from $107 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Microphone in white for $107.24 shipped. Regularly $160, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal on the white model is the lowest price we have tracked since limited $100 and $103 offers over the holidays last year and, otherwise, mark the best we have seen on this one. As far as the black model goes, it is currently down at $123.41 shipped, from the same regular price coming within roughly $20 of the all-time low. Detailed in our our hands-on review, the QuadCast S is centered around a condenser capsule with your choice of four pickup patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional) to support a wide-range of recording scenarios from up close and personal streaming to more conversational setups. But the first thing you’ll like notice is the wrap-around RBG lighting treatment, not unlike the new Razer model we reviewed that sells for $130 shipped. The radiant RGB lighting features “dynamic effects for an eye-catching shot of customizable style” by way of the HyperX NGENUITY software and joins a built-in anti-shock and vibration mount to reduce unwanted noise in your recordings. More details below.

If you’re not sold on the 360 lighting action on the models detailed above, scope out the previous-generation Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone. Still a more than capable solution, you can bring one home for just $37 on Amazon right now – the new mini V3 model sells for $60.

If we are talking mics, we would be remiss not to at the very least mention the new Shure MV7+ USB-C/XLR model. The brand’s previous-generation version is one of the best out there, and it has now been superseded by the latest iteration, complete with new noise reduction tech and onboard lighting. All of the details you need on this one are waiting right here.

HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Mic features:

Radiant RGB lighting with dynamic effects: Personalize stunning RGB lighting and dynamic effects for an eye-catching shot of customizable style.

Built-in anti-vibration shock mount: Isolate the mic and suppress the sound of unintentional rumbles and bumps with the elastic rope suspension.

Tap-to-mute sensor with LED status indicator: Use the convenient tap-to-mute functionality to prevent an audio accident along with the help of the LED mic status indicator. If the light is on, the mic is active, if the light is off, the mic is muted.

Four selectable polar patterns: Choose between four polar patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional) to optimize your broadcast setup and keep the focus on the sounds you want to be heard.

