Special Prime-only deal drops Baseus’ 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station down to just $16 today

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering Prime members a special deal on its 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station at $15.98 with free shipping. You’ll need to be logged into your Prime account to redeem the deal – in some cases it is automatically dropping to $16 at checkout, but you might also need to use code 50HUB777. While it is listed at $40 and currently sitting at $32, it more typically sells for $20 at Amazon and is now an additional $4 under that to deliver an affordable way to expand the connectivity options on your MacBook, laptop, or otherwise. Head below for more details. 

This is a 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station complete with an HDMI port, three USB-A jacks, microSD/SD card readers, and a USB-C Power Delivery port. It supports 4K video at 60Hz and provides up to 5Gb/s data transmission speed with the USB 3.0 ports. It’s certainly not the most high-end solution out there, but it is a super affordable way to add some bonus connectivity options to your setup either at home or on the go. 

To take it up a notch from there, scope out his deal we are tracking on Kensington 10-in-1 Dual Monitor USB-C Hub and even more starting from $48. And for a pro-grade setup, you’ll want to dive into the deal we have on Kensington’s MacBook-ready dual-monitor Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station as well as OWC’s pro-grade 11-port Thunderbolt Go Dock. Everything else is waiting in our Mac accessories hub

USB hub for laptop with 1 HDMI port, 3 USB3.0 ports, 1 SD/TF card slot, and 1 USB-C PD port, excellent connectivity to satisfy all your expansion needs at once, much higher efficiency at work. USB c to hdmi adapter Supports maximum 4K@60Hz clarity for screen casting with the HDMI port, and is compatible with 1080P@120Hz for high refresh rate, the ultimate viewing experience for your eyes. Maximum 100W power output with the USB-C PD port, fully charges your laptop in a snap. Note: USB c dongle need to connect to another power supply to charge laptops.

