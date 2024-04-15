Schwinn’s regularly $1,500 Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes start from $700 (New lows)

Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering the medium-sized Schwinn Ingersoll Electric Hybrid Throttle Bike for $699.99 shipped. Down from its $1,500 price tag, this model has seen very few discounts over the years, unlike its counterparts that regularly see price cuts – especially during holiday sales. In 2023, the lowest we saw this model drop to was $900 in August before only seeing minor drops throughout the rest of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 53% markdown off the going rate, giving you $800 in savings and marking a new all-time low. We’ve reviewed other Schwinn models before, which you can read through over at Electrek.

The Schwinn Ingersoll is designed for casual cyclists looking for extra power on their rides and is a perfect choice for neighborhood excursions. It comes equipped with a 250W hub motor alongside an integrated 250Wh battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH top speeds for up to 45 miles on a single four-hour charge. You’ll have both a pedal assistance option and throttle available to you, along with features like a 7-speed drivetrain, mechanical disc brakes, and controls for the e-bikes pedal assistance levels. The suggested rider height for this e-bike is five-foot-four to five-foot-eight.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is also offering the Schwinn Ridgewood 29-inch Electric Mountain Throttle Bike for $799.99 shipped, down from $1,500. Sporting many similar design elements as the above model, this one is focused on larger riders, with a suggested rider height of five-foot-nine to six feet. It also sports a 250W hub motor and 250Wh battery that hits 20 MPH for 45 miles, with multiple pedal assistance levels, a throttle, 7-speed drivetrain, mechanical disc brakes, and a simple performance controls.

And be sure to check out all the sales that are still going on for popular e-bike brands, like Lectric’s XPedition Dual-Battery Cargo e-bike that is $406 off and also comes with $306 in free gear. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus. Likewise, Heybike’s spring sale is taking $700 off e-bike models alongside $297 in free gear, while Blix Bikes also has an ongoing spring sale that ends tonight and is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes, particularly the UrbanGlide models, and Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well.

Then there is Rad Power’s newest flash sale that is taking $300 off the RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike and including a free extra battery valued at $499, with Aventon Bikes having a similar sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase.

Schwinn Ingersoll Electric Hybrid Throttle Bike features:

Strong aluminum frame construction with formed top tube design provides plenty of clearance

Ideal for neighborhoods and bike paths

Suspension fork and seatpost provides a smooth and comfortable experience

Pedal assist can travel up to 20 mph

Throttle can accelerate the bike without using the pedals

Mechanical disc brakes deliver precision stopping power

Made with a 7-speed drivetrain that allows you to adapt to your terrain

Adjustable rise stem with mustache style handlebar keeps you dialed in perfect riding position

250Wh Battery integrated into downtube helps grant a lower center of gravity for enhanced stability

Battery lasts for approximately 45 miles on a single charge and recharges in 4 hours with a standard household outlet and included charging cable

700c wheels fits best riders between 5’4” – 5’8”

Like all Schwinn® e-bikes, the Ingersoll includes a 2-year warranty on the battery and electric assist parts, and a lifetime warranty on the frame and fork

All Schwinn® e-bike batteries are lab tested to comply with UL standards

SGS certified to ANSI/CAN/UL2849

