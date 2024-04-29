Hover-1 Instinct electric bike falls to new $432 low (Reg. $1,000), more EVs starting from $280

Update: Amazon has dropped the price further to a new all-time low of $432.34 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Instinct Electric Bike for $533.75 shipped. Down from $1,000, we’ve seen the price on this multi-colored model steadily dropping lower with each new discount since the start of the new year, often by $100 to $150 increments. Today’s deal comes in as a 47% markdown off the going rate, giving you $466 in savings and marking a new all-time low. The Hover-1 Instinct comes equipped with a 350W brushless motor alongside a removable 36V battery that pushes the bike up to 15 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge. You can choose between using the throttle for pure electric action (which decreases total mileage) or the three levels of pedal assistance, with the lower levels providing only a little extra power so you can still get in some low-stress exercise. It features 26-inch pneumatic tires, front and rear disc brakes, and an LCD digital display that gives real-time readouts for speed, battery level, mileage, pedal assist level, ride time, and more.

More Hover-1 EV discounts:

Many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over and others ending soon, like Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes until April 28, particularly the UrbanGlide models, and Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods. While Lectric’s Earth Day sale has officially ended, some of its e-bike models are still seeing their respective deals lingering – but there’s no telling for how long! There’s also a special lightning sale on the Foldable XP e-Trike that has been extended, giving you only $177 in free add-on accessories, as opposed to the original $333 amount. The company also has two pre-order discounts on the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery.

Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase. Rad Power just launched its newest flash sale through April 29 that is taking up to $500 off four e-bike models, with the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike hitting a new all-time low.

Hover-1 Instinct Electric Bike features:

  • SLEEK DESIGN MEETS SOLID PERFORMANCE – The 350W brushless motor brings Instinct up to a top speed of 15 mph and gives it plenty of torque to scale inclines of up to 15 degrees. The sleek hybrid frame and mag wheels add a stylish flair
  • PEDAL ASSIST – With pedal assist engaged, Instinct’s motor will assist your pedaling, requiring less legwork to propel you forward. Instinct’s pedal assist levels range from 0 (off) to 3 (high). Lower pedal assist levels provide a little extra power if you want to ride for low-stress exercise. Higher levels will minimize fatigue, enable you to reach higher speeds, and climb hills with ease
  • LCD DISPLAY – The LCD display provides clear readouts of the Instinct’s speed, battery level, mileage, pedal assist level, ride time, and more
  • REMOVABLE BATTERY – You’ll never have to haul your Instinct into your home to charge it up. Simply remove the lightweight battery and charge it wherever is most convenient for you. This long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives Instinct 40 miles of range, more than enough to handle a short commute. Recharge the battery in only 5 hours
  • SAFE AND RELIABLE – Instinct is equipped with an LED headlight for safer riding at night or in low-visibility conditions. Instinct is also UL2272 certified, meaning that it has been tested to applicable standards and deemed safe by a third-party organization. Ride with peace of mind

