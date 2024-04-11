Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale takes up to $600 off UrbanGlide e-bikes starting from $999

Following on the heels of its Easter sale, Vanpowers has launched an Earth Day sale that is taking up to $600 off a selection of its UrbanGlide e-bike models alongside the leftover Easter sale models through April 28. Out of these e-bikes, the most affordable is the UrbanGlide-Standard e-bike for $999 shipped. Normally $1,299, we’ve seen this particular model drop down to this price during most of the past holiday sales, with a few from 2023 that only saw a drop to $1,099 or $1,199. Today’s deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate that matches our previous mention from last month and lands as a return to the all-time lowest price we can find. We also reviewed the UrbanGlide-Ultra model back in November, which you can learn about over at Electrek.

The UrbanGlide-Standard e-bike comes equipped with a 500W high-speed brushless hub motor as well as a 690Wh battery that works alongside its five levels of pedal assistance to propel it up to speeds of 20 MPH for up to 65+ miles on a single charge. Its sleek, step-through aluminum alloy frame both compliments and accentuates its minimalist design, with features like its battery being seamlessly integrated into the main bar, both hiding and protecting it from sight or harm. It also has mechanical disc brakes, fenders over both tires, a bright headlight, a taillight with braking functionality, an integrated rear cargo rack, and an LCD display that gives you real-time statistics like battery levels, speed, distance travelled, and pedal assistance settings.

Other Vanpowers e-bike discounts:

And be sure to check out all the other e-bike sales that are still going, like Lectric’s XPedition Dual-Battery Cargo e-bike that is $406 off and also comes with $306 in free gear. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus. Likewise, Heybike’s spring sale is taking $700 off e-bike models alongside $297 in free gear, while Blix Bikes also has an ongoing spring sale that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well.

Then there is Rad Power’s newest flash sale that is taking $300 off the RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike and including a free extra battery valued at $499, with Aventon Bikes having a similar sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase.

Vanpowers UrbanGlide-Standard e-bike features:

Conquer the city with ease on our UrbanGlide-Standard, boasting a 690WH UL certified battery with LG cells and 70miles range for an unparalleled riding experience that takes you further and safer than ever before. Featuring a 500W high-speed brushless hub motor, a speed sensor and a throttle, UrbanGlide-Standard brings you powerful acceleration and 20MPH top speed, aiming to provide a slient yet energetic ride every time. Ergonomically designed with an 80mm travel suspension fork and 180mm rotor disc brake, UrbanGlide-Standard endeavors to create a smooth and enjoyable ride for your trip.

