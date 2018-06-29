Get your arcade on this weekend w/ Arkanoid vs Space Invaders for iOS: $2 (Reg. $5)

After seeing notable deals on Hitman Sniper and the Go series, we are going to end the week in discounted iOS apps off with some classic arcade gaming gone mobile. Square Enix’s Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is now available for $1.99 on the App Store, down from the regular $5 price tag. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the game outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year. It features 150 stages, 20 different power-ups and “huge 3D Invader bosses”. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 gamers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

iOS Universal: Arkanoid vs Space Invaders: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $44, Stardew Valley $13, more

Arkanoid vs Space Invaders: