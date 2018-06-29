Get your arcade on this weekend w/ Arkanoid vs Space Invaders for iOS: $2 (Reg. $5)

After seeing notable deals on Hitman Sniper and the Go series, we are going to end the week in discounted iOS apps off with some classic arcade gaming gone mobile. Square Enix’s Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is now available for $1.99 on the App Store, down from the regular $5 price tag. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the game outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year. It features 150 stages, 20 different power-ups and “huge 3D Invader bosses”. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 gamers.
iOS Universal: Arkanoid vs Space Invaders: $2 (Reg. $5)
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders:
AUTHENTIC RETRO ARCADE GAMEPLAY
– Combines the exciting shoot ‘em up and block breaking gameplays in one game.
– Reflect the invaders bullets right back at them.
– Gather energy and trigger Attack Mode to destroy your enemies.
150 STAGES TO PLAY!
– Each level will test your skills and puzzle solving abilities.
– Experience over 20 different powers.
– Defeat huge 3D Invader bosses and save the galaxy.