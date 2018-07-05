Get some classic RPG action on iOS, Doom and Destiny now down to $1 (Reg. $3)

Throw-back RPG Doom and Destiny for iOS is now down to $1. The regular $3 app is now matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. It features over 40 hours of gameplay, 700 locations and a classic 8/16-bit RPG aesthetic. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.
iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)
Doom and Destiny:
Do&De features NO in-app purchases (IAP) or ads – you get the entire game for one price!
* 20 hours of story and 20 hours of extras, adventures, side-quests, and more!
* Turn-based, easy-to-learn combat
* Change your party order to apply special bonuses
* 100 levels of experience
* More than 200 special powers and spells