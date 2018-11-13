Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree MFi Lightning Cable 2-Pack $13 shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree 3.3-Foot MFi Lightning Cable for $12.74 shipped when checking out with code AUKEY04AL. Normally selling for $20, these cables just recently dropped to $15. That saves you over 35% off the going rate and is lowest offer we’ve seen. With their 90-degree design, these Lightning cables make using your phone while charging more convenient. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 575 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Woot is blowing out prev-gen. Apple Watch models from $190 in various configurations
- Insignia Qi Wireless Charging Mat: $10 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- Top Greener’s early Black Friday deals have 20% off USB outlets, aand more from $21
- Aukey 30W Power Strip w/ Four USB ports: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code XT8OSJS8
- ESR Slim Clear iPhone XS Max Case: $2.50 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ code M6S69KU5
- Philips Hue Color Starter Kit delivers Siri control, more for $100 shipped (Reg. $150)
- JSVER 3 USB port Power Cube: $10 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code C7N4VLPT
- VicTsing Bluetooth FM Transmitter: $10 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code WAE29F79
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat + Home Mini bundle beats Black Friday pricing at $195 ($300 value)
- Aukey 46W USB-C Charger: $24.50 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEY1AY
- Aukey 27W USB-C PD Car Charger: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEY7CY
- Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect is now on sale for $215 shipped (Reg. $280)
- Aukey 60W USB Charging Station $37 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEY2AY
The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data. Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging.