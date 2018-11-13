Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree MFi Lightning Cable 2-Pack $13 shipped, more

- Nov. 13th 2018 10:32 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree 3.3-Foot MFi Lightning Cable for $12.74 shipped when checking out with code AUKEY04AL. Normally selling for $20, these cables just recently dropped to $15. That saves you over 35% off the going rate and is lowest offer we’ve seen. With their 90-degree design, these Lightning cables make using your phone while charging more convenient. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 575 customers.

The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data. Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging.

