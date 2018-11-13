Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree MFi Lightning Cable 2-Pack $13 shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree 3.3-Foot MFi Lightning Cable for $12.74 shipped when checking out with code AUKEY04AL. Normally selling for $20, these cables just recently dropped to $15. That saves you over 35% off the going rate and is lowest offer we’ve seen. With their 90-degree design, these Lightning cables make using your phone while charging more convenient. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 575 customers.

