Smartphone Accessories: 3 Monoprice MFi Lighting Cables for $12 shipped, more

Monoprice is currently offering three of its MFi Lightning Cables for $12 shipped when checking out with code ZZ3. There are wide variety of cables eligible for the promotion, meaning you can mix and match. The cables typically go for $7 each in most cases, which saves you $9 and matches the lowest price we’ve seen from Monoprice. For almost half the cost of purchasing a new cable from Apple, picking up three new cables means you have a spare for your car, bag, and more. All of the different Lightning cables carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds of customers.

