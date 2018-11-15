Smartphone Accessories: 3 Monoprice MFi Lighting Cables for $12 shipped, more

Monoprice is currently offering three of its MFi Lightning Cables for $12 shipped when checking out with code ZZ3. There are wide variety of cables eligible for the promotion, meaning you can mix and match. The cables typically go for $7 each in most cases, which saves you $9 and matches the lowest price we’ve seen from Monoprice. For almost half the cost of purchasing a new cable from Apple, picking up three new cables means you have a spare for your car, bag, and more. All of the different Lightning cables carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds of customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Beat the Rush Sale at Best Buy includes $200 off iPhone, AirPods, Philips Hue, more
- Tough Fusion iPhone XS Max Case: $4 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code HZG5ZK5X
- Amazon 1-day Philips Hue refurb sale from $17.50: bulbs, starter kits, hubs and more
- Marge Plus iPhone XR Screen Protector 3-Pack: $2 (Reg. $5) | Amazon
- w/ code KRNZ4B9B
- Kwikset Convert Z-Wave Plus Smart Lock falls to new Amazon low at $93.50 (Reg. $130)
- YoFeW iPhone 3-in-1 Charging Stand: $17 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ code A5RRUT86
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here! Save on batteries, projectors, Mac accessories, more
- Keep an eye on things with the Alexa-enabled Canary Indoor Cam for $49 (Reg. $75+)
- OLALA 7500mAh Slide Portable Charger: $14 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
- w/ code 1OLALA58
- ecobee3 lite hits Black Friday price at $139 shipped + free Echo Dot at select retailers
- OLALA 64GB Lightning Flash Drive: $19 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
- w/ code 55OLALA01
Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning connector. Charge your Apple iOS device with Lightning cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer. The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust.