Smartphone Accessories: 3 Monoprice MFi Lighting Cables for $12 shipped, more

- Nov. 15th 2018 10:28 am ET

Monoprice is currently offering three of its MFi Lightning Cables for $12 shipped when checking out with code ZZ3. There are wide variety of cables eligible for the promotion, meaning you can mix and match. The cables typically go for $7 each in most cases, which saves you $9 and matches the lowest price we’ve seen from Monoprice. For almost half the cost of purchasing a new cable from Apple, picking up three new cables means you have a spare for your car, bag, and more. All of the different Lightning cables carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds of customers.

Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning connector. Charge your Apple iOS device with Lightning cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer. The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust.

