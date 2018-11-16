The popular Bloons TD 6 tower defense game for iOS hits all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)

Bloons TD 6 was released back in June of this year and has already garnered an impressive 4+ star rating from over 27,000 gamers. It is also the number 1 ranked action game on the App Store right now. The colorful tower defense experience is regularly $5 but it’s getting its first notable price drop today down to $2.99. Outside of a brief freebie launch offer, this is the best price we have tracked. It features 20 original maps, 19 monkey towers (including 2 new options: Druid and Alchemist), and loads of upgrades/customization. More details below.

Bloons TD 6: