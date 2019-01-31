Seagate’s Slim 1TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is down to $45 shipped right now (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon is offering the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive (STDR1000101) for $44.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the current best price we can find. This USB powered external drive is great for backups or expanding your Xbox One/PS4 storage and includes a 2-month trial membership of the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also have even more storage deals running right now. This include HP’s $20 Internal 120GB SSD, QNAP’s 10GbE-enabled 3-bay NAS at $339 and Samsung’s $46 BAR Plus 256GB Flash Drive. You’ll also want to check out Seagate’s officially-licensed 2TB Game Drive for PS4.

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: