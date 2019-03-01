This Switch controller charger can handle Joy-Con and Pro models, now just $8 (45% off)

FastSnail Tech (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Nintendo Switch Controller Charger for $8.24. Simply clip the 5% on-page coupon and apply code P9BTBEJK at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 or so, this is about 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This highly-rated option can handle both Joy-Con and the Switch Pro Controller. In fact, it can charge 4 Joy-Con or a pair of Joy-Con with 1 Pro Controller simultaneously. You’ll also get indicator lights and a USB-C charging cable. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
While it might not be the most recognizable brand name out there, today’s FastSnail option is also significantly less than comparable chargers. The popular PowerA Nintendo Switch Charging Dock goes for $22.50 and can only handle Joy-Con for example.
FastSnail Nintendo Switch Controller Charger:
- MULTIFUNCTION – Can charging 4 Joycons or 1 Pro Controller and 2 Joycons at the same time.(No include Switch, Joycons and Pro Controller)
- SIMPLE OPERATION DESIGN – Easy slide-in design & plug and play. Put your Joy-Cons or pro controller into the charging dock, and plug it into any USB port, then it will charge.
- CHARGING INDICATOR – Made of 4 lampposts, they will indicate charge level for each Joy-Con. Coloured lampposts give you a visual impact.
- GET READY FOR PLAY – It is safe and convenient to put your Nintendo Switch Team on this display stand, and keep them organized and ready for play. It’s also allows you to maintain a clean and neat desktop.