Blue’s enCORE 100 Dynamic Microphone drops 50% for today only: $50 (Reg. $100)

For today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the BLUE enCORE 100 Studio Grade Dynamic Microphone for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon, B&H and Sweetwater, this is a straight 50% drop and the best price we can find. For comparison, we have never seen this mic drop this low at Amazon. Perfect for the stage or even in the studio, this XLR mic requires an audio interface to connect with your Mac and features a 65Hz to 12kHz frequency response range. While the 4+ star rating on Amazon isn’t backed up by very many reviews, Blue mics generally receive solid ratings. More details below.

However, if you would prefer to skip on the audio interface setup and opt for a USB mic, we have those on sale as well. The Blue Yeti Nano Microphone is down at $80 shipped on Amazon right now and we have some solid bundle offers on the blue and black standard Yeti options.

enCORE mics offer everything you’ve always wanted and never found in stage mics: lush, vibrant, and punchy studio reproduction with unprecedented clarity, detail and headroom. In short, enCORE is the stage mic that speaks like a studio mic. Don’t settle for popular mics that make you sound like everyone else— pick up an enCORE and let your true voice be heard.