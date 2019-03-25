Score yourself a FREE copy of The Elder Scrolls 3 Morrowind (Today only)

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the The Elder Scrolls series, Bethesda is giving away FREE copies of The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind on PC. It regularly sells for between $10 and $20 or so on Steam. All you have to do is create or login to your free Bethesda.net account and redeem the code TES25TH-MORROWIND. Afterwards you’ll find a complete, free copy of the game waiting for you on your account. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for more details.

There appears to be reports of server issues on Bethesda.net right now. Some of which have even leaked over to The Elder Scrolls Legends as well. You can check on the Bethesda live service status right here. You’ll find instructions on how to redeem your freebie below, just remember you might need to be a little patent with the Bethesda severs at the moment.

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind for FREE: