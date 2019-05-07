Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $20, Disney Afternoon Collection $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is also matched at Best Buy, so if there are any GCU members left, your total will drop to just $16. Outside of a couple holiday sales and the like, this is matching the best price we have tracked on the Nintendo-Ubisoft crossover. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including The Disney Afternoon Collection, RESIDENT EVIL 7, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, MLB The Show 19, Hitman and many more.
More game/console deals:
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $15 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $15 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Plus many more digital Xbox game deals… | Microsoft
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Super Mario Party $42.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $18 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $28+) | Walmart
- Monster Hunter: World $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Or $16.50 from Microsoft on Xbox
- Ghost Recon Wildlands $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Matched via PSN for PS Plus members
- DOOM $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man 11 $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Quantic Dream Collection $29 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Colossus $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Resident Evil 2 $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $37 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
