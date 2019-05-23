Smartphone Accessories: Google 18W USB-C Power Adapter and Cable $14.50, more

Walmart offers the Google 18W USB-C Power Adapter and Cable for $14.54 with free shipping on orders over $35. Dodge the delivery fee by opting for free in-store pickup. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate directly at Google, is 27% less than the sale price at Best Buy and one of the best offers we’ve tracked. This wall adapter is said to have the ability to deliver up to seven hours of battery life in 15 minutes to Google handsets equipped with USB-C charging ports. This makes it a great option to expand your Pixel’s kit with an additional official charger for your bag, nightstand or desk. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 145 shoppers.
Provide sufficient battery life for your Pixel with this Google power adapter. It’s made from polycarbonate for durability, and its 18W power charges your phone quickly.
Up to 7 hours of battery life in 15 minutes. Actual charge time and battery life are dependent on phone use. Battery use statistics are approximate and represent a mixed use of talk, standby, web browsing and other features, according to an average user profile as defined by Google. Uses that involve an active display or data usage will use battery more quickly, actual results may vary.
