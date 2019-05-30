Lock-in another year of PS Plus today for under $41 w/ free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is offering 1 year of PlayStation Plus for $40.89 with free digital delivery. That’s nearly $20 under the regular $60 price tag, within a couple bucks of our previous mention and the best price around. The next best listing right now is Newegg at $44.99 with free digital delivery using code EMCTAWT33 at checkout. As a quick refresher, PS Plus brings access to the monthly free game library, big time PSN deals, online multiplayer and more. Head below for additional details.

If you’re just giving the service a try for the first time, you could opt for a one month subscription at $10. But clearly the overall value isn’t nearly as good as the featured deals above.

In other PlayStation news, Sony unleashed details on the massive upcoming Days of Play sale yesterday along with the new Black Steel PS4. Here are next month’s PS Plus freebies and the rest of today’s best game deals.

The ultimate membership service that will take your gaming experience to the next level. As a member, you’ll get access to an ever-expanding Instant Game Collection and a diverse range of immersive online multiplayer experiences for the PS4 system. One membership to PlayStation Plus extends to your PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems.

