Anker is taking advantage of Prime Day 2019 by launching its new 60W PowerPort Atom III Wall Charger as part of Amazon’s exclusive offerings in July. The latest from Anker delivers an affordable alternative to Apple’s official wall chargers, while still packing a 60W output via USB-C. Today’s news is a follow-up to the previous generation model announced earlier this year, which both packed an additional USB port and a higher price tag. Hit the jump for more.

Anker’s new 60W PowerPort Atom headed for Prime Day

The new 60W PowerPort Atom III from Anker is an affordable wall charger meant to undercut Apple on price. With 60W of power, it will be able to charge up MacBook Pros while being 35% smaller than the official option that ships in the box. It also sports Anker’s latest gallium nitride technology, which allows the charger to be shrunk in size.

Along with a natural pairing for Apple’s MacBook Pro, this single USB-C charger will also be able to power up iPads, Android devices, and Chromebooks at some of the fastest speeds out there.

Interested? Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III is available for Prime members only at Amazon for $40.

Specs and more

Universal High Speed – From iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, Anker’s signature PowerIQ 3.0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any device.

One for All – Compatible with virtually any device via the 60W USB-C PowerIQ 3.0 port.

Compact Size – 35% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook Pro charger, without sacrificing a single watt of charging power.

Powered by GaN – Swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) has allowed us to take our world-famous charging technology and shrink it way down.

What You Get – PowerPort Atom III 60W wall charger, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

