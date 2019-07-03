Anker launches 60W PowerPort Atom MacBook charger as a Prime Day-exclusive

- Jul. 3rd 2019 2:33 pm ET

Anker is taking advantage of Prime Day 2019 by launching its new 60W PowerPort Atom III Wall Charger as part of Amazon’s exclusive offerings in July. The latest from Anker delivers an affordable alternative to Apple’s official wall chargers, while still packing a 60W output via USB-C. Today’s news is a follow-up to the previous generation model announced earlier this year, which both packed an additional USB port and a higher price tag. Hit the jump for more.

Anker’s new 60W PowerPort Atom headed for Prime Day

The new 60W PowerPort Atom III from Anker is an affordable wall charger meant to undercut Apple on price. With 60W of power, it will be able to charge up MacBook Pros while being 35% smaller than the official option that ships in the box. It also sports Anker’s latest gallium nitride technology, which allows the charger to be shrunk in size. 

Along with a natural pairing for Apple’s MacBook Pro, this single USB-C charger will also be able to power up iPads, Android devices, and Chromebooks at some of the fastest speeds out there.

Interested? Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III is available for Prime members only at Amazon for $40.

Specs and more

  • Universal High Speed – From iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, Anker’s signature PowerIQ 3.0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any device.
  • One for All – Compatible with virtually any device via the 60W USB-C PowerIQ 3.0 port.
  • Compact Size – 35% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook Pro charger, without sacrificing a single watt of charging power.
  • Powered by GaN – Swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) has allowed us to take our world-famous charging technology and shrink it way down.
  • What You Get – PowerPort Atom III 60W wall charger, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

Anker new Atom wall charger

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
