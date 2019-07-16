Protect your home with 20% off abode’s Essentials Starter Kit at a low of $159

- Jul. 16th 2019 7:35 pm ET

abodeUS via Amazon offers its Essentials Home Security Starter Kit for $159 shipped. Typically selling for $199, that saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, this is only the second time we’ve seen it under $160. This system allows you to protect your home without having to pay a monthly fee. It includes the abode Gateway, a contact sensor, motion sensor, and remote key fob. One of our favorite things about Abode is that the security system has built-in Z-Wave and Zigbee compatibility, so extra devices can be easily added. You’ll also find that it works with Alexa, Home Assistant, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and last year we took a hands-on look at the system, saying it was worth every penny.

Don’t forget that Prime Day is still delivering plenty of home security-related deals. Right now Amazon’s Ring sale drops Video Doorbell Pro to $169 alongside a batch of other all-time lows. Plus you can save on smart locks, Blink camera systems and more.

abode Essentials Starter Kit features:

Professional grade home security, self installable in minutes. The abode system is a self-monitored and self-controlled home security and smart home platform you control right from the abode web or mobile app. Monitor your own system for free or sign up for professional monitoring with no long term contract. This starter kit includes everything you need to get up and running with 1 Gateway, 1 mini Door/Window Sensor, 1 Remote KeyFob, and 1 Motion Sensor. 

