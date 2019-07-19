The gorgeous and relaxing OK Golf for iOS is now just $1 (Reg. $4)

OK Golf for iOS is now on sale for $1. The regularly $4 title is now matching the all-time low. OK Golf “is the essence of golf, refined to a tee.” You can pick up and play a round anywhere across the 15 included courses inspired by iconic golfing destinations. With this one, you pay once and “get all futures courses free!” Experience the handcrafted miniature diorama visuals and “calming sounds of nature” while the price is right. Rated 4+ stars from over 840 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

OK Golf:

It’s not real golf, but it’s OK! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on 15 stylish golf courses inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball.

