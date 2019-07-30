Switch eShop deals from $5: Resident Evil games, Disgaea, Machinarium, more

After getting a small taste in this morning’s roundup, we now have even more notable digital Switch game deals from the eShop. Headlined by some solid offers on a selection of Resident Evil titles, we are also seeing some great deals on JRPGs, indie titles and more starting from $5. Head below for all of our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

It has been a busy day for Nintendo deals and news. The new Switch Lite went up for pre-order just after Nintendo unveiled the new Labo VR support for Toad Treasure Tracker. We also saw some deals on Nintendo’s official Switch USB-C Power Adapter at a low of $16 (Reg. $30) as well as PowerA’s Zelda-themed Wired Controller at $20 (Reg. $25).

Resident Evil:

Hailed by many as a masterpiece, this remake of the first entry in the long-running Resident Evil series is now playable in HD. Experience true terror in this genre-launching survival horror classic. The year is 1998. The Bravo Team of S.T.A.R.S., an elite special forces squad, has gone radio silent, and its Alpha Team has been dispatched to the forest on the outskirts of Raccoon City to investigate this mysterious disappearance.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!